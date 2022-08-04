Bangladesh logs 2 Covid deaths, 278 cases in a day

Bangladesh reported three two and 278 cases from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Thursday.

The positivity rate was recorded at 5.14% during the same period after testing 5,404 samples across the country.

Also, 741 Covid patients were cured in the last 24 hours, taking the country's recovery rate to 96.97%.

So far 29,300 people have died and 2,006,646 tested positive for the virus in Bangladesh since 2020.

