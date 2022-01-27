Bangladesh logs 15,807 new cases, 15 deaths in 24hrs

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 January, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 27 January, 2022, 05:25 pm

The positivity rate increased to 31.98%, up from 31.64% a day ago 

File Photo: Reuters
File Photo: Reuters

Bangladesh reported 15 more deaths and 15,807 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Thursday. 

Meanwhile, the positivity rate increased to 31.98%, up from 31.64% a day ago. 

The country reported 17 deaths and 15,527 cases in the previous day.

So far, 28,288 people died of the virus and 17,47,331 have been infected in the country since the outbreak in 2020.

Among the deaths, eight were reported in the Dhaka divisions, three in Chattogram, two in Rajshahi and one each in Barishal and Rangpur divisions. 

Also, 1,037 patients came round from the viral disease during the 24 hours period with the recovery rate of 89.34%. 

Meanwhile, the neighbouring India reported 2,86,384 new Covid-19 cases and 573 deaths in the last 24 hours, reports Hindustan Times.

Also, the country's positivity rate shot up from 16.16% to 19.59%.

Bangladesh reported its first Covid case on 8 March 2020 and the maiden death on 18 March same year. 

