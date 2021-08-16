Bangladesh hopes to export Covid vaccine: Health minister

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 August, 2021, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2021, 07:02 pm

Related News

Bangladesh hopes to export Covid vaccine: Health minister

“We need 26 crore doses of the vaccine for inoculation of 80% of the population, so we need more vaccines.”, he says

TBS Report
16 August, 2021, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2021, 07:02 pm
Health Minister Zahid Maleque speaking at Kurmitola General Hospital. Photo: Collected
Health Minister Zahid Maleque speaking at Kurmitola General Hospital. Photo: Collected

Bangladesh hopes to export Covid vaccine after meeting the domestic demand, said Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Monday.

Prime Minister has also instructed to take measures to produce vaccines under the authority of the state as she wants to make the country self-sufficient in the coronavirus vaccine, he added while speaking at the signing ceremony of a tripartite agreement of the government with the Chinese company Sinopharm and local drug manufacturer Incepta Pharmaceuticals.

"We need 26 crore doses of the vaccine for inoculation of 80% of the population, so we need more vaccines."

Incepta Pharmaceuticals will begin co-production of the Chinese Covid-19 vaccine with Sinopharm within three months, the health minister hoped.

He, however, said the time for starting the vaccine production is not fixed.

After launching the co-production, Incepta will be able to produce 4 crore doses of the vaccine per month, he said.

Sinopharm vaccine is relatively easier to store compared to its counterparts and the authorities concerned are distributing the doses from the capital to the union level.

Bangladesh / Top News

Health Minister / export Covid vaccine / Zahid Maleque / Chinese COVID-19 vaccine / Vaccine Production

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Current Affairs: Remembering the Father of the Nation

TBS Current Affairs: Remembering the Father of the Nation

7m | Videos
TBS Stories: Colonel Jamil, a story of an unsung hero

TBS Stories: Colonel Jamil, a story of an unsung hero

12m | Videos
TBS Stories: Local technology on ship tracking

TBS Stories: Local technology on ship tracking

1d | Videos
TBS Stories: How Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income!

TBS Stories: How Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income!

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Managing Director of City Bank Limited Mashrur Arefin. Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS
Bangladesh

City Bank MD Mashrur denies gifting car to Pori Moni

2
Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 
Economy

Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 

3
Neubility develops autonomous food-delivery robots using vision-based localisation and path planning technologies. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

A 22-year old Bangladeshi entrepreneur making food-delivery robots in South Korea

4
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

5
Photo: Sunayra Subha Pushpita
Panorama

How a Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income? Ask this teenager

6
BGMEA asks Netflix to remove ‘disrespectful comment’ in Last Mercenary movie
Glitz

BGMEA asks Netflix to remove ‘disrespectful comment’ in Last Mercenary movie