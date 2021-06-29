25 lakh Moderna vaccine doses to arrive on first week of July: Minister

FILE PHOTO: Vials with a sticker reading "Covid-19/Coronavirus vaccine/Injection only" and a syringe are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

A total of 25 lakh doses of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine will reach Bangladesh on July 2 (Friday) and July 3 (Saturday), said Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Tuesday.

"Some 25 lakh doses of Moderna vaccine are likely to arrive here on 2 July and 3 July. We hope that the Chinese vaccine doses (Sinopharm) will also reach the country within this week," said the minister.

While talking to reporters this evening, the minister also disclosed that the expatriate workers who remained stranded after returning home from Kuwait and Saudi Arabia will be inoculated with Pfizer's vaccine at seven centers of the capital city from Thursday.

The centers are- Dhaka Medical College Hospital, Sir Salimullah Medical College Hospital, Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital, Mugda Medical College Hospital, Kurmitola General Hosptial, and Sheikh Rasel Gastro Liver Institute and Hospital.

The vaccination drive will be conducted following a list provided by the expatriate welfare ministry, Maleque said.

Kuwait and Saudi Arabia do not accept inoculation with any other vaccine but only Pfizer, he added.

Bangladesh has been grappling with a fresh wave of coronavirus. On Tuesday, it witnessed over 100 deaths from Covid-19 for the third consecutive day.

Apart from the vaccination scheme, the government has adopted lockdown measures in an effort to pull the rein of the contagious virus.