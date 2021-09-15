Bangladesh receives 2.70 lakh Covid shots from Bulgaria

A health worker shows a vial of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as Thailand start a mass inoculation at a gymnasium inside the Thammasat University in Pathum Thani, Thailand June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo

Some 2.70 lakh doses of AstraZeneca vaccine arrived in Dhaka on Wednesday from Bulgaria as a friendly gesture of the European nation.

Health directorate representatives received the shots at Dhaka airport flown in by a Turkish Airline cargo flight, said a foreign ministry media release.

Foreign ministry officials earlier told media that a portion of Covid vaccine that the European country purchased from AstraZeneca remained unused, and Dhaka requested Sofia to either donate or sell the unused shots.

Responding to that, the country on 2 September approved a draft agreement on donating 2.70 lakh doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine to Bangladesh.

The European nation previously donated Covid vaccine to Bhutan, while Bangladesh earlier got AstraZeneca shots as a gift from India and Japan.