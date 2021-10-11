Bangladesh gets 2 lakh doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from Maldives

Bangladesh has received 2 lakh doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from Maldives as part of the recognition of friendship between the two countries.

Maldives High Commissioner, Shiruzimath Sameer handed over the vaccine to Prof. Dr. Abul Bashar Mohammed Khurshid Alam, director general of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), in a programme at DGHS conference room today.

Other top officials of the DGHS were also present there among others. The gift will strengthen the existing ties between the two countries, hoped the officials concerned.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 infections are decreasing in Maldives. The country has administered at least 733,220 doses of coronavirus jabs so far – enough vaccinations to cover 69% of its population, assuming every person needs two shots.

Bangladesh is now administering vaccines developed by four companies – AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Sinopharm.

Bangladesh has administered 7,759,714 shots of AstraZeneca as the first dose and 5,414,090 as the second dose so far.