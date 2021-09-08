Bangladesh to get vaccines from India soon: Doraiswami

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 September, 2021, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 08 September, 2021, 06:43 pm

Vaccine production has increased in India, he says

Vaccine production has increased in India, he says

TBS Report
08 September, 2021, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 08 September, 2021, 06:43 pm
Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami. Photo: Collected
Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami. Photo: Collected

Serum Institute of India will resume the Covid-19 vaccine export to Bangladesh soon, said Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Vikram Kumar Doraiswami on Wednesday.

"Vaccine production has increased in India. Hopefully, just as the export of oxygen has started, the export of vaccines will also start soon," he said while talking to media at the Akhaura International Immigration Check-post.

Talking about tourist visas of India, Doraiswami said the resumption of accepting tourist visas to visit India depends on the Covid-19 situation.

"Covid-19 pandemic has halted granting tourist visas of many countries. However, all other visas are open except for tourist visas in India," he explained.

According to the Indian High Commissioner, trade between the two countries has increased in the last four months while imports and exports by rail have hiked during this period.

"Roads, railways and waterways are being developed to increase communication between the two countries," he added.

Earlier, India' imposed a ban on the life-saving vaccine export due to internal crisis.

As per a deal with India's Serum Institute and Beximco, the Bangladesh government was supposed to get 50 lakh doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine every month.

Bangladesh has received 70 lakh doses in two shipments under the deal.

The first consignment of 50 lakh doses of Oxford vaccine arrived in Dhaka from India on 25 January this year.

Later, the second batch of 20 lakh doses came on 22 February.

