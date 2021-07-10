Bangladesh to get another 60 lakh doses of Pfizer vaccine: Health minister

Another consignment of some 60 lakh doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine will arrive in Bangladesh next month, said Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque.

"We have received a formal letter ensuring another 60 lakh doses of Pfizer jabs based on a fair distribution of vaccines all over the world," the minister told reporters while visiting the field hospital at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib University Convention Centre in the capital today.

Earlier, the country received one lakh doses of the vaccine via the Gavi Alliance.

Covax is a worldwide initiative aimed at equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines directed by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, and the World Health Organisation.

The minister assured that the crisis that was feared regarding the Covid vaccine supply has been dealt with successfully as 46 lakh doses of the Covid-19 vaccine has already reached the country.

Expressing optimism over getting a large consignment of vaccines from China, Zahid Maleque said around 50 lakh doses of Chinese vaccines are coming in the first week of August, if not by the end of this month.

"In addition, the country is expecting to get another 10 lakh vaccine doses from the United States in August."

He further added that by the next one and a half months the country will have over 1.5 crore doses of coronavirus vaccine in hand.