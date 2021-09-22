Bangladesh to get 89 lakh more doses of Pfizer, Moderna vaccines

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

UNB
22 September, 2021, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 22 September, 2021, 12:49 pm

Bangladesh to get 89 lakh more doses of Pfizer, Moderna vaccines

These vaccine doses will be shipped in the last quarter of this year

Vials of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccines of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna are seen in the town of Ricany near Prague, Czech Republic, February 25, 2021. REUTERS/David W Cerny/File Photo
Vials of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccines of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna are seen in the town of Ricany near Prague, Czech Republic, February 25, 2021. REUTERS/David W Cerny/File Photo

Bangladesh will get 71 lakh doses of Pfizer and 18 lakh of Moderna vaccines as part of US donation and regular supply under the COVAX facility.

"We've received a new allocation of 71 lakh Pfizer doses (US donation) and 18 lakh Moderna doses (regular COVAX allocation) from COVAX Facility," said State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam.

These vaccine doses will be shipped in the last quarter of this year, Shahriar added.

He said they are hopeful of getting more vaccine allocations during the period, and thanked the USA and COVAX for the support.

