Bangladesh to get 25 lakh Moderna shots from Covax

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 June, 2021, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2021, 10:21 pm

Bangladesh earlier got 1.06 lakh doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from the worldwide initiative 

A woman holds a small bottle labelled with a &quot;Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine&quot; sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration taken October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo
A woman holds a small bottle labelled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration taken October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

Bangladesh will receive 25 lakh doses of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine within next seven to ten days from Covax – a worldwide initiative aimed at equitable access to coronavirus vaccines, Health Minister Zahid Maleque told journalists on Friday night.    

The health minister said Dhaka wrote to Covax seeking vaccines in June last year. Covax said it would provide Bangladesh with a total of 7 crore shots in phases.    

"We received a letter from Covax on Friday that it will send 25 lakh doses of Moderna shots in the next seven to ten days. Covax also mentioned taking up some arrangements in this regard," Zahid Maleque added.    

He said Covax asked Dhaka to send a concept letter and the government will do that soon. 

Bangladesh in the first week of June got 1.06 lakh doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine under the worldwide initiative for Covid vaccine.   

The health minister said Bangladesh has already vaccine bulk buy agreement with China and he hopes the first consignment of the Chinese vaccine would arrive soon. But he could not specified the Chinese shots to reach Dhaka in the first shipment. 

