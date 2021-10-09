Romania to donate 2 lakh AstraZeneca shots to Bangladesh

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 October, 2021, 09:15 am
Last modified: 09 October, 2021, 09:20 am

Related News

Romania to donate 2 lakh AstraZeneca shots to Bangladesh

Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu made the announcement during official talks with his Bangladesh counterpart Dr AK Abdul Momen in Bucharest Friday

TBS Report
09 October, 2021, 09:15 am
Last modified: 09 October, 2021, 09:20 am
Romania to donate 2 lakh AstraZeneca shots to Bangladesh

Romania will donate 2 lakh doses of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine to Bangladesh.

Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu made the announcement during official talks with his Bangladesh counterpart Dr AK Abdul Momen in Bucharest Friday, says a press release.

Dr Momen emphasised initiative from both countries to take the bilateral trade volume to an expected level.

He urged the Romanian investors and companies to enter into joint ventures or 100 per cent owned business ventures in the 100 special economic zones, which are currently being set up in Bangladesh, and in high-tech parks.

Dr. Momen also sought support from Romania in questions of GSP facilities in European market.

This is first official visit to Bucharest at the level of Foreign Minister since the independence of Bangladesh.

The two foreign ministers took stock of the various aspects of bilateral ties and discussed important regional and multilateral issues of mutual interest.

During the talk, Dr. Momen reiterated the strong admiration of the people of Bangladesh for the Romanian due to the valued support and contribution received from the people of Romania during the Liberation War in 1971.

Both the Foreign Ministers expressed deep satisfaction over the current progress of bilateral engagements between the two friendly countries.

They consented on extending cooperation in the areas of education and culture.

The possibilities of sending skilled, unskilled manpower from Bangladesh to Romania have also been discussed.

Foreign Minister Dr. Momen apprised his Romanian counterpart Mr. Bogdan of the latest developments and the measures taken by the Government of Bangladesh for the rehabilitation of the forcibly displaced  Myanmar nationals and sought the active cooperation of Romania and the international community to ensure the repatriation of the forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals to their homeland.

Mr. Bogdan praised the efforts has taken by Bangladesh towards the forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals and assured possible assistance of Romania in this regard.

They exchanged opinions and experiences on cooperation in different international and regional fora between Bangladesh and Romania. 

Mr Bogdan thanked Bangladesh for a robust cooperation in different International organizations.

Foreign Minister Momen invited Mr. Bogdan to visit Bangladesh along with a business delegation. He happily accepted the invitation.

After the meeting a memorandum of Understanding on "Foreign Office Consultation" between the two Foreign Ministries has been signed by them.

At the end of the bilateral official talks, they took part at a joint press conference.

Momen visited the University of Polythcnica of Bucharest (UPB), the largest technical university in East Europe.

During his meeting with the rector, they discussed various aspects of cooperation in the field of education between the two countries.

In presence of Dr Momen, an MoU between the Bangladesh Embassy in Romania and the UPB was signed on "Promotion of the UPB Excellence Scholarship Program."

The rector of the university and the Bangladesh ambassador inked the agreement.

This MoU will create opportunities for Bangladeshi students to pursue their higher study in the technical field in the UPB with scholarships.

The rector of the university announced four scholarships for Bangladeshi students, which will be increased in the coming years.

Dr Momen invited the rector to visit Bangladesh to attend the Peace Conference to be held in Dhaka during December 4-6.

Bangladesh

Covid -19 / Covid -19 in Bangladesh / Covid -19 Vaccine Roll Out / Covid -19 vaccine / Covid / Vaccine / AstraZeneca Covid-19 Vaccine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Investors jittery as input prices soar

Investors jittery as input prices soar

30m | Videos
Bangladesh: A prospective investment hub for UK

Bangladesh: A prospective investment hub for UK

1d | Videos
Mahalaya, the ceremonial invocation of Devi Durga

Mahalaya, the ceremonial invocation of Devi Durga

2d | Videos
Textile entrepreneurs to invest $2.5 billion by 2023

Textile entrepreneurs to invest $2.5 billion by 2023

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 

2
E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr
Economy

E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr

3
One of the richest baburchis in the country, Salam Baburchi, still opts to be hands-on and very much involved in the cooking process of his catering service. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Panorama

Meet Haji Salam Miah: The cook who popularised Basmati kacchi in Bangladesh

4
TBS Illustration
Food

Barcode: From ashes to Chattogram’s emerging food Mughal

5
India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets
RMG

India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets

6
Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp are down for many users
Tech

Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp are down for many users