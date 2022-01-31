Bangladesh currently has 2 lakh active Covid cases

The number of active cases of Covid-19 has crossed 2 lakh in the country at present, the highest active case count in the last two years.

Bangladesh has so far registered 17,98,833 infections since the outbreak in March 2020. Of them, 28,394 died and 15,68,213 have recovered from Covid, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the 2,02,222 patients having tested positive for the virus right now, some 2,549 are admitted to hospitals and the rest are in treatment at home.

Professor Nazrul Islam, noted virologist and member of the National Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19, told The Business Standard, "The Omicron variant is very transmissible so active cases are increasing very rapidly, but most cases are milder than the Delta variant so patients can be treated at home."

He advised those with Covid-19 to wear face masks so they do not spread the infection.

Earlier, in June-July last year, when infections and deaths due to the Delta variant increased, the number of active Covid cases still did not exceed one lakh.

Bangladesh reports 31 Covid deaths

Bangladesh reported 31 deaths and 13,501 more cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Monday.

In the four weeks from 24 January to 30 January, the number of new Covid patients increased 48.6%, and deaths 77.2%, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

In the last week, some 140 people have died from Covid-19 and around 77% of those who died were not vaccinated.

The positivity rate in the past 24 hours stood at 29.77%, up from 28.33% the day before, as health officials tested 45,358 samples across the country.

Earlier on Sunday, 34 Covid-19 deaths were reported, which was the highest in nearly five months.

With the latest figures, the death toll reached 28,394 and the case tally climbed to 17,98,833 in the country.

Among the deaths, 16 were reported in the Dhaka division, two in Chattogram, five in Khulna, three each in Rangpur and Mymensingh divisions, and one each in Rajshahi and Sylhet divisions.

Also, 2,568 patients were declared Covid-free during the last 24 hours with a recovery rate of 87.18%.

Bangladesh reported its first Covid case on 8 March 2020 and the first death on 18 March in the same year.

US donates another 10m Pfizer doses

The United States has donated another 10 million doses of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines to Bangladesh amounting to 38 million+ doses in total to date.

Delivered through Covax, these donations of Pfizer vaccines bring the total US government vaccine contribution to more than 38.6 million (3.86 crores) doses, with millions more scheduled to arrive over the coming months, read a press release.

"With the latest spike in Covid-19 infections, the United States is redoubling our efforts to help Bangladesh turn the tide against this surge. These doses will help expand vaccinations for students and those who are awaiting their first doses while enabling vulnerable people to receive boosters to protect themselves against the growing presence of the Omicron variant," said US Chargé d'Affaires Helen LaFave.

This delivery of Pfizer vaccines is part of the United States' commitment to lead the global Covid-19 response by donating a billion doses of the Pfizer vaccine around the world in 2022.