Bangladesh currently has 2 lakh active Covid cases

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
31 January, 2022, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 31 January, 2022, 10:30 pm

Related News

Bangladesh currently has 2 lakh active Covid cases

Bangladesh reported 31 Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours

TBS Report
31 January, 2022, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 31 January, 2022, 10:30 pm
Illustration: Collected
Illustration: Collected

The number of active cases of Covid-19 has crossed 2 lakh in the country at present, the highest active case count in the last two years.

Bangladesh has so far registered 17,98,833 infections since the outbreak in March 2020. Of them, 28,394 died and 15,68,213 have recovered from Covid, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the 2,02,222 patients having tested positive for the virus right now, some 2,549 are admitted to hospitals and the rest are in treatment at home.

Professor Nazrul Islam, noted virologist and member of the National Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19, told The Business Standard, "The Omicron variant is very transmissible so active cases are increasing very rapidly, but most cases are milder than the Delta variant so patients can be treated at home."

He advised those with Covid-19 to wear face masks so they do not spread the infection.

Earlier, in June-July last year, when infections and deaths due to the Delta variant increased, the number of active Covid cases still did not exceed one lakh.

Bangladesh reports 31 Covid deaths

Bangladesh reported 31 deaths and 13,501 more cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Monday.

In the four weeks from 24 January to 30 January, the number of new Covid patients increased 48.6%, and deaths 77.2%, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

In the last week, some 140 people have died from Covid-19 and around 77% of those who died were not vaccinated.

The positivity rate in the past 24 hours stood at 29.77%, up from 28.33%  the day before, as health officials tested 45,358 samples across the country.

Earlier on Sunday, 34 Covid-19 deaths were reported, which was the highest in nearly five months.

With the latest figures, the death toll reached 28,394 and the case tally climbed to 17,98,833 in the country.

Among the deaths, 16 were reported in the Dhaka division, two in Chattogram, five in Khulna, three each in Rangpur and Mymensingh divisions, and one each in Rajshahi and Sylhet divisions.

Also, 2,568 patients were declared Covid-free during the last 24 hours with a recovery rate of 87.18%.

Bangladesh reported its first Covid case on 8 March 2020 and the first death on 18 March in the same year.

US donates another 10m Pfizer doses

The United States has donated another 10 million doses of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines to Bangladesh amounting to 38 million+ doses in total to date.

Delivered through Covax, these donations of Pfizer vaccines bring the total US government vaccine contribution to more than 38.6 million (3.86 crores) doses, with millions more scheduled to arrive over the coming months, read a press release.

"With the latest spike in Covid-19 infections, the United States is redoubling our efforts to help Bangladesh turn the tide against this surge.  These doses will help expand vaccinations for students and those who are awaiting their first doses while enabling vulnerable people to receive boosters to protect themselves against the growing presence of the Omicron variant," said US Chargé d'Affaires Helen LaFave.

This delivery of Pfizer vaccines is part of the United States' commitment to lead the global Covid-19 response by donating a billion doses of the Pfizer vaccine around the world in 2022.

Top News

Covid -19

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Some of us are launching telescopes that can see the Big Bang just as others are threatening war for no good reason. That says it all. Illustration: TBS

‘Sapiens’? Humans are not wise. Just too smart for our own good

9h | Panorama
Dear regulators, please back convergence in journalism to spur competition

Dear regulators, please back convergence in journalism to spur competition

11h | Panorama
Giant fish attracts not only potential buyers but also curious onlookers, however, the fish traders always give priority to those who can buy the whole fish. Photo: Collected

The economy and ecology of the Tk one lakh fish

12h | Panorama
Changes to the broadcaster’s financing model will force it to abandon its traditional place in the British and global media landscape. Photo: Bloomberg

The BBC is dead, long live the BBC

1d | Bloomberg Special

More Videos from TBS

WhatsApp brings new features in 2022

WhatsApp brings new features in 2022

1d | Videos
QR code dress reveals Egypt’s tourist sites

QR code dress reveals Egypt’s tourist sites

1d | Videos
Minnie Mouse exchanges dress for pant-suit

Minnie Mouse exchanges dress for pant-suit

1d | Videos
People placing reliance upon Friendship Hospital

People placing reliance upon Friendship Hospital

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo courtesy- Asif Salman
Habitat

Satkhira hospital named world's best new building

2
Zaved Akhtar, CEO and MD of Unilever Bangladesh Ltd. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Interviews

There can be five Unilevers in Bangladesh: Zaved Akhtar

3
Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class
Economy

Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class

4
Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Botswana woman arrested with 3kg heroin at Dhaka airport

5
Photo: TBS
Banking

Private banks say unable to implement BB-set pay structure by 1 March

6
Picture: TBS/SAP
Supplement

The tale of metro rail: A challenging project to transform Dhaka into a modern city