Bangladesh braces for third wave as Omicron spreads

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Tawsia Tajmim
07 January, 2022, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 07 January, 2022, 10:24 pm

Governments already are warning that infections and hospitalization may soar following the holidays, setting a grim tone as the world heads into the third year of the pandemic.(Reuters file image)
Bangladesh is entering into the third wave of Covid-19 pandemic with new variant Omicron spread, public health experts and virologists believe, as the daily positivity rate spiralled to 5% on Friday.

The number of cases in the country has been on the rise again in the last couple of days after several months, while neighbouring country India and many others across the globe have already returned to restrictions to curb the surge in cases.

"We think, the third wave of the pandemic started in the country as positivity rates keep increasing," said Professor Nazrul Islam, noted virologist and member of the National Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19.

"The positivity rate was 2% just two weeks ago and the jump is a clear indication of the third wave," he told the Business Standard, adding that Omicron spread in clusters in the capital city now.

The professor believes the new variant would spread out across the country soon as people were not maintaining protective measures including wearing masks.

Echoing Nazrul, Dr Mohammad Mushtuq Husain, adviser at the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) said, "If the positivity rate continues to grow in the next two weeks, we can finally mark it as a new wave."

"The situation in India has deteriorated with the spread of Omicron, and we also would see the same effects at the end of this month or early February," he expressed fear, adding that earlier bordering districts saw a rapid surge in Covid cases within one month of the surge in Kolkata.

Bangladesh reported the identification of the first Covid patient on 8 March in 2020 and the first death on 18 March in the same year. Afterwards, it saw gradual rises in the number of cases and casualties.

Seven months later, the situation started to improve. In March last year (2021), the country saw an increase in cases – marking the second wave – amid the nationwide vaccination campaign.  

With the Delta variant attack, the daily number of cases reached 16,000 and casualties reached the 200 mark in July-August in 2021. The second wave generated huge miserable stories such as closing admission in hospitals packed with patients, and death due to lack of oxygen supply. The wave ended in September last year.

As of yesterday (Friday), the death toll reached 28,098 and the case tally climbed to 15,91,093 in the country.

"The more infectious Omicron variant of Covid-19 appears to produce less severe disease than the globally dominant Delta strain, but should not be categorised as 'mild'," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the head of the World Health Organisation (WHO),   said on Thursday.

"Just like previous variants, Omicron is hospitalising people and it is killing people," he explained.

"In fact, the tsunami of cases is so huge and quick, that it is overwhelming health systems around the world."

The country so far identified 20 Omicron-infected patients, while all of them were from the capital Dhaka.  To protect the community transmission of the variant, the government already issued a 15-point instruction.

Professor ABM Khurshid Alam, director-general of the health directorate, told TBS that they were now working to implement the 15-point guideline.

"We are increasing our capacity. Hospitals are being prepared for Covid patients with sufficient oxygen concentrators and ICU beds," he said, adding that this time they would be prepared in the shortest possible time.

Appreciating the initiatives, IEDCR Adviser  Mushtuq Husain urged the government to activate all the Covid committees and engage local people to make all aware of maintaining precautionary measures.

1,146 Covid cases in 24 hours

The country reported 1,146 Covid cases and one death in the past 24 hours till 8am Friday.

Seven people died and 1,140 tested positive for the virus a day ago.

In the preceding 24 hours, the current positivity rate rose to 5.67%, from 4.86% in the previous day, as the health officials tested 20,204 samples across the country.

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 28,098 and the case tally climbed to 15,91,093 in the country.

Also, 170 patients were declared Covid free during the 24 hours, taking the recovery rate to 97.45%. 

