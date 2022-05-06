Bangladesh best in South Asia in tackling Covid: Nikkei index

A woman is seen receiving Covid-19 vaccine in Dhaka recently. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

Bangladesh has been ranked first in South Asia in combating Covid-19, according to the latest recovery index of Nikkei.

With a score of 80 points, the country ranked 5th out of 121 countries in the Nikkei Covid-19 Recovery Index published Thursday (5 May).

Bangladesh ranked the highest among South Asian countries followed by Nepal which ranked 6th with a score of 79.

In March, Bangladesh was in the 13th position.

The index assesses countries and regions on infection management, vaccine rollouts and social mobility. The higher the ranking, the closer a place is to recovery, characterised by lower infection and death rates, better inoculation coverage, as well as fewer movement restrictions.

Among other South Asian nations, Pakistan ranked 23rd, Sri Lanka 31st and India 70th with a score of 62.5.

Qatar and UAE snagged the top spot with 87 points.