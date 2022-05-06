Bangladesh best in dealing with Covid in South Asia: Nikkei index

A woman is seen receiving Covid-19 vaccine in Dhaka recently. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
A woman is seen receiving Covid-19 vaccine in Dhaka recently. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

Bangladesh has progressed eight steps to rank first in South Asia in combating Covid-19, according to the latest recovery index Nikkei.

With a score of 80 points, the country ranked 5th out of 121 countries in the Nikkei Covid-19 Recovery Index published on Thursday.

In March, Bangladesh was in the 13th position.

Among South Asian countries, Bangladesh ranked the highest followed by Nepal which secured the 6th position with a score of 79.

The index assesses countries and regions on infection management, vaccine rollouts and social mobility. The higher the ranking, the closer it is to recovery, characterised by lower infection and death rates, better inoculation coverage, as well as fewer movement restrictions.

Among other South Asian nations, Pakistan ranked 23rd, Sri Lanka 31st and India 70th.

Qatar and the United Arab Emirates hold the top spot with 87 points.

No death from Covid for continuous 18 days

The country reported zero death from Covid-19 for the 18th day in a row on Saturday.

In the last 24 hours, 10 people tested positive for the virus.

The positivity rate was recorded at 0.38% after testing 2,656 samples across the country.

So far 29,127 people have died and 19,52,776 tested positive for the virus since the outbreak in the country.

Meanwhile, 217 Covid patients were cured during the 24 hours, taking the recovery rate to 97.16%.

 

