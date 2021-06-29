Bangladesh authorises emergency use of Moderna’s vaccine

The government has approved Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use in the country.

The Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA) made the announcement through a press release this evening.

This is the seventh vaccine to receive emergency use authorisation from the DGDA.

Bangladesh is scheduled to get a total of 25 lakh doses of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine on July 2 and July 3 under the Covax facility.

According to an AFP report, the process of shipping the vaccine doses from the United States started on Tuesday.

Bangladesh has been grappling with a fresh wave of coronavirus. On Tuesday, it witnessed over 100 deaths from Covid-19 for the third consecutive day.

Apart from the vaccination scheme, the government has adopted lockdown measures in an effort to tackle the contagious virus.