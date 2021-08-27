Bangladesh advances 4 notches in Bloomberg Covid Resilience Ranking 

Bangladesh has advanced four rungs to rank 44th among 53 countries in the Bloomberg's Covid Resilience Ranking for August, released on Thursday, showing that the country's resilience to the deadly virus has been improved.

Besides, India – where Covid-19 was the deadliest in South Asia – rose two places to secure the 42th position in the ranking as infection and death counts have been going down from its peaks there.

Besides, Pakistan also managed to move two places up to secure the 43th place in the ranking.

As a result of resurgence in Covid-19 infections, Bangladesh's Resilience Ranking has been dropping from 28th position in March to 41st in April, 40th in May, 46th in June 2021 and 48th in July.

Bloomberg scores the largest 53 economies based on 12 data indicators that span Covid-19 containment, quality of healthcare, vaccination coverage, overall mortality and – as of last month – progress toward restarting travel and easing border curbs.

Bangladesh achieved an overall score of 54.5 out of 100, while India scored 56.3 and Pakistan 54.7.

Scoring 100 indicates the best performance and 0 indicates the worst.

When it comes to vaccination, Bangladesh shielded only 7.1% of its population while India made it more than three times than the country by vaccinating 21.5% and Pakistan made 12.3%according to Bloomberg.

Meanwhile, Norway has ranked one in the list with score 80.1 while Malaysia is in the last position with score 42.7.

The US plunged 20 places as new infections rebounded, overwhelming healthcare facilities in some areas. The world's largest economy is mired in political division over mask and vaccine mandates.

China slid 15 spots as it used strict curbs to stamp out a delta outbreak that reached half of its provinces. Though the number of infections was small compared to elsewhere, the targeted lockdowns, travel bans and mass testing used to contain cases to zero weighed on its Flight Capacity recovery, Lockdown Severity and Community Mobility scores.

Bangladesh reported 102 more deaths from Covid-19 as the death curve continued falling in the country over the past few weeks.

The death toll reported on Thursday is the lowest in 63 days as the single day deaths were reported below 100 (exact-77) on 26 June. However, the death rate went up to 1.74%, according to the Directorate General of Health Sevices (DGHS).

Meanwhile, the positivity rate dropped to 13.77%, which is the lowest in more than two months.

Also, the health authorities reported 4,698 new cases during the 24 hours period.

Bangladesh reported 114 single-day deaths and 4,966 new infections a day ago.

With the new figures, the number of total deaths reached 25,729 and the case tally climbed to 14,82,628 in the country.