Bangladesh 18 notches up in Bloomberg’s Covid resilience ranking

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 December, 2021, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 01 December, 2021, 02:17 pm

Bangladesh has advanced 18 rungs to rank 17th among 53 countries in the Bloomberg's Covid Resilience Ranking for November released on Tuesday, displaying country's strong resilience to the deadly virus.

This big shift upward has occurred as the country has been witnessing a downtrend in number of daily deaths for quite a long time.

Bangladesh's Resilience Ranking improved from the 48th position in July to 44th in August, 39th in September and 35th in October due to the downward trend in Covid-19 infections.

Bloomberg scores the world's largest 53 economies based on 12 data indicators that span Covid-19 containment, quality of healthcare, vaccination coverage, overall mortality and – as of last month – progress toward restarting travel and easing border curbs.

Bangladesh achieved an overall score of 66.2 out of 100, in the November's ranking.

Scoring 100 indicates the best performance and 0 indicates the worst.

This month UAE has been ranked the best Covid resilient country in the world scoring 73.2 and Philippines has been ranked the worst scoring 43.1.

