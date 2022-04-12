Average cost for Covid treatment at private hospitals topped Tk4.5 lakh: TIB 

Covid-19 patients seeking at the private hospitals in Bangladesh had to spend an average of Tk458,537 as costs for hospital beds, medicine, ICU, oxygen and other health care facilities.

Meanwhile, the figure stood at Tk35,938 at government hospitals.

Besides, some 3.7% of patients received treatment from home as they could not afford to go to the hospitals, Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) found following its latest study titled "Governance Challenges in Tackling Covid-19 Crisis: Inclusion and Transparency."

The anti-corruption watchdog, in its full report published on Tuesday (data collected from August 2021 to March 2022), states that due to the inadequacy of services in government hospitals and in order to get good services, 26.5% of the people received services from private entities, which intensified their financial woes.

Meanwhile, lack of motivation and publicity activities in areas with marginalized people as nearly half of them who took part in the TIB survey said that they did not receive the vaccine or decided not to get vaccinated due to a lack of information about the government inoculation efforts.

About one-fourth of people said they could not get vaccinated because there was no registration facility in their respective areas.

Lack of internet facility, lack of national identity card, and distance of immunization centre were mentioned as structural barriers in the TIB survey.

In addition, many people did not get vaccinated because of the fear of spending extra money.

To make matters worse, TIB said that the difference between the first and second doses is greater in Bangladesh as there is no clear idea about the date and benefits of the second dose.

While the World Health Organization (WHO) stated to ensure equal access for all without being financially burdened, the distance to the vaccination centre, the complicated registration process, and the cost made it difficult for people in remote and inaccessible areas to get vaccinated.

According to TIB's findings, around 86.4% of the vaccine recipients completed registration with the help of others.

Among them, 76.4% did not know how to register for their jabs online.

Some 66.3% of the vaccine recipients had to register at a commercial store in exchange for money, there the average total cost including travel, registration, and the printing amounted to Tk50.

The total cost of travel and registration for vaccination averaged at Tk108 – a number greater than the daily income of those living below the poverty line.

The TIB recommendations for a more inclusive, cost-effective, efficient and discrimination-free Covid-19 management system are as follows:

Medical Facilities

In order to develop the Covid-19 medical facilities in each district, ICU bed, RT-PCR laboratories and other infrastructure should be installed by utilizing the government and project fund.

Sample test facilities should be free at the government laboratories while the fees of private laboratories should be reduced.

Covid-19 Vaccine

Those who are at risk of remaining outside of the vaccine need to be identified and brought under the vaccination in partnership with stakeholders from the private sector. Initiatives for free registration and vaccination should be undertaken for remote and marginalized people in collaboration with the field level government institutions and development actors.

Awareness programmes should be increased in order to ensure the second dose of the vaccine, particularly for those who received the first dose without registration. In this respect, local government institutions, religious institutions, and development institutions should be involved in the process.

Implementing Incentives/Stimulus

The really affected businessmen are required to be identified with the help of various departments, offices, agencies, institutions, researchers, entrepreneurial associations related to micro, small and cottage industries, and information on the incentive loan application process should be disseminated among them.

The process of application for incentive loans for micro, small, and cottage industries needs to be simplified, various conditions to avail of loans should be relaxed and the loan repayment period should be increased.

More amount of loans has to be disbursed through small and cottage industry-related institution instead of banks and financial institutions.

Transparency and Accountability