Army to enforce 'strict' lockdown, no movement pass this time

Cabinet Secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam has said that members of Bangladesh Army, police and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) will be on the streets to ensure strict lockdown from 1-7 July.

They will be responsible for taking all kinds of measures to ensure the lockdown, said the cabinet secretary today.

He also said that there will be no movement passes.

Bangladesh will go into a seven-day strict lockdown from 1 July to curb the transmission of the dreaded Covid-19.

Earlier, the National Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19 recommended a 14-day strict shutdown be imposed across the country considering the worsening Covid-19 situation.

The army was deployed across the country in April last year to enforce social distancing rules as the government geared up its fight against the coronavirus pandemic.