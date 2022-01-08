Another Omicron case reported in Bangladesh

The country on Saturday reported another confirmed case of Omicron, the latest variant of Covid-19.

With this, the number of Omicron cases climbed to 21 in the country, according to the data released from Germany in the Global Initiative on Sharing All Influenza Data (GISAID), an international database organisation for the virus.

The country first reported the Omicron variant on 11 December after two Bangladesh women cricketers, who were infected by the variant, returned from Zimbabwe.