Another man jabbed twice a day in Khulna

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 August, 2021, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2021, 06:31 pm

Another man jabbed twice a day in Khulna

A man in Khulna has complained of being jabbed twice in a day against Covid-19.

Md Rokunuzzaman, 36, hailing from South Tutpara said he went to get his first vaccine shot at Khulna General Hospital around 12.30pm today. 

Two nurses gave him the vaccine shots one after another as he sat for the jab at the centre. 

Admitting the mistake, Khulna Civil Surgeon Dr Niaz Mohammad said thousands of people are being vaccinated every day. A mistake may occur amid rush. 

"However, the man receiving two doses is in good health. He experienced no sickness," said the civil surgeon.

With this, two people were wrongfully given two doses in a span of 24 hours each in Khulna as an elderly woman was vaccinated twice last Saturday. 

