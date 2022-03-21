Another deathless day from Covid-19

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 March, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 21 March, 2022, 06:36 pm

Illustration: Collected
Illustration: Collected

Bangladesh on Monday witnessed another day without any deaths from Covid-19, registering five deathless day from the virus in a week.

Meanwhile, the number of daily cases slightly rose during the same period with 116 people detected positive for the virus.

The positivity rate was recorded at 1.06% testing 10,899 samples across the country.

Three deaths and 82 cases were reported the day before. 

With the latest addtiion, the case tally increased to 19,50,725 while the death toll remained unchanged at 29,117 in the country.

Also, 1,140 Covid patients were cured during the 24-hour period taking the recovery rate at 95.94%. 

Bangladesh recorded its first Covid case on 8 March 2020 and the maiden death on 18 March the same year.

Covid -19 in Bangladesh

