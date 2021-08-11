Another consignment of 1.77 million Sinopharm vaccines departs for Dhaka

A nurse holds a vial of China's Sinopharm coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a health center in Caracas, Venezuela March 7, 2021. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria

Another consignment of 1.77 million Sinopharm doses under the COVAX programme departed for Dhaka from Beijing airport at 5:20 am today.

Hualong Yan, Minister Counselor and Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy of China in Bangladesh confirmed the matter in a Facebook post on Wednesday afternoon.

Hualong said the vaccines are being shipped to Dhaka via an Emirates cargo carrier and will arrive in the capital via Doha, Qatar.

The government approved a proposal to purchase 60 million more doses of the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine from China earlier in the day.

The government earlier paid China for 15 million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine of which 7 million doses have already arrived.

Besides, 1.7 million more doses of Sinopharm were reached here as part of the Covax facility and China gifted 11 lakh doses of the vaccine to Bangladesh.

Bangladesh has purchased 15 million doses of vaccine from Sinopharm which is expected to arrive in the country within three months.

The Sinopharm vaccine is currently being administered at the union level across the country.