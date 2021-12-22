Another 7 lakh Covid-19 vaccines arrive in Bangladesh from Japan

Vials labelled "Astra Zeneca Covid-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" and a syringe are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo, in this illustration photo taken March 14, 2021. Photo :Reuters

A consignment of 704,010 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines, manufactured in Japan, arrived at Dhaka International Airport, on Tuesday (December 21).

Japan delivered this as an add-on to the 788,200 doses of vaccine that arrived on December 14, totaling approximately 1.5 million doses.

In July and August, the government of Japan provided over 3 million doses AstraZeneca vaccines to Bangladesh through the Covax facility.

Considering the fact that there are still many people who require vaccination in Bangladesh, and in light of the relationship between Japan and Bangladesh, the government of Japan decided to provide another 1.5 million vaccines to the people of Bangladesh.

"I am delighted that Japan has delivered another 704,010 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccines to Bangladesh. We delivered over 4.5 million doses of vaccines for the Bangladeshi people since July," said Ito Naoki, ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh.

"We hope this vaccine support will contribute to the Bangladesh government's efforts to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Japan hopes that equitable and comprehensive access to safe and effective vaccines will be ensured in Bangladesh," he added.

"I would like to reiterate that Japan will stand by Bangladesh in the fight against Covid-19 and will work together to contain it," he remarked.