30 lakh doses of Moderna vaccine from US to arrive on Monday

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 July, 2021, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2021, 05:30 pm

FILE PHOTO: Vials with a sticker reading "Covid-19/Coronavirus vaccine/Injection only" and a syringe are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Thirty lakh doses of Moderna vaccine will arrive in the country from the United States on Monday under the Covax facility, said sources at the health ministry.

Maidul Islam, a senior information officer at the health ministry, said on Sunday Health Minister Zahid Maleque will receive the Moderna vaccines that will arrive at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 7.20pm on Monday.

Earlier, on 3 July, 25 lakh doses of Moderna vaccine arrived at the country under the Covax facility. 

The government is providing the Moderna vaccines to people in 12 city corporations, including the capital Dhaka, of the country.

Meanwhile, 20 lakh doses of Sinopharm vaccines bought from China reached the country at midnight on Saturday. 

Earlier, 20 lakh doses of the Sinopharm vaccines arrived here on 3 July. These vaccines are being given to people in districts and upazilas across the country. 

Bangladesh has bought 1.5 crore doses of Sinopharm vaccine from China. According to the agreement, China is expected to send the vaccine to Bangladesh within three months.

