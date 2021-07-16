Another 20 lakh doses of the Sinopharm vaccine to arrive in Dhaka on Saturday

Sinopharm has become the first non-Western vaccine that is approved by WHO. Photo: Reuters.

Another 20 lakh of the 1.5 crore doses of the Sinopharm Covid vaccine bought from China are to arrive in Dhaka at 11:45 pm on Saturday.

Director-General of the Department of Health, Prof ABM Khurshid Alam, confirmed the news and said China will send the vaccines on their own management.

This is the second consignment of vaccines sent by China under a purchase agreement with the government. 20 lakh doses of the vaccine have already entered the country and are being used to immunise people and protect them from the deadly virus.

On 27 May, the Cabinet Committee on Public Purchase approved a proposal for buying 1.5 crore doses of the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine from China.

According to the agreement, Sinopharm is to supply 1.5 crore doses to Bangladesh in June, July, and August, that is 50 lakh shots per month.

Additional Secretary of the Cabinet Division, Shahida Akhter, told reporters at the time that the committee had approved paying $10 for each dose.

On July 14, the cabinet committee on public procurement approved the purchase of another 1.5 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses from Sinopharm at lower prices than before.

In regards to the second purchase agreement, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has said that the price of each dose will not be revealed in the interest of the state.

Over and above the official purchase shipments, China has also provided Bangladesh with 11 lakh Sinopharm shots as a gift.