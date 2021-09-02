Another 16 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines coming: Health Minister

Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque said a policy decision has been taken to procure 6 crore doses of coronavirus vaccines from China, and 10 crore doses through the World Health Organization (WHO).

The minister made the statement addressing a meeting at the meeting hall of the Ministry of Health today afternoon, regarding in-person classes for MBBS and BDS courses starting again.

Zahid Maleque said Chinese vaccines will reach the country within the next 3 months with a shipment rate of 2 crore doses a month.

As such, it will be possible from next month to provide 2 crore doses a month, giving priority to teachers and students with an aim to re-opening educational institutions, the minister added.