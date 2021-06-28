Another 14 die at RMCH Covid unit

The infection rate was 27.84% in Rajshahi and it was 18.18% in Chapainawabganj

Fourteen more people have died at the Covid-19 unit of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the last 24 hours till Monday morning.

Reportedly, seven of the deceased was coronavirus positive while seven others died with Covid symptoms.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the matter and said, "These people have died between Sunday 6am and Monday 6am, while undergoing treatment at the hospital's intensive care unit (ICU) and Covid-19 unit."

Among the deceased, seven hailed from Rajshahi, five from Chapainawabganj, and one each from Natore and Naogaon.

At present, the number of patients admitted to the facility stands at 442 against 357 Covid-dedicated beds, including the newly admitted 78 patients in the last 24 hours.

The infection rate was 27.84% in Rajshahi and it was 18.18% in Chapainawabganj.

RMCH / Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) / Covid-19 Death in Bangladesh / Covid-19 Deaths / rajshahi / Coronavirus in Bangladesh / Covid -19

