All factories to remain closed for 14 days from 23 July

All kinds of factories in the country will remain closed from 23 July to 5 August as the government will impose strict lockdown during the time after relaxing restrictions one week due to Eid.

The Cabinet Division today announced that imposed strict lockdown restrictions will be relaxed for a week from 14 July to 23 July to facilitate trades and economic activities centering Eid-ul-Adha.

A new set of restrictions will be imposed following the relaxation from 23 July to 5 August.

The Cabinet Division has issued a gazette notification on Tuesday in this regard detailing the rules and regulations to be imposed from 23 July.