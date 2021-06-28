Al Manahil distributes relief worth Tk16cr amid pandemic

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 June, 2021, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2021, 09:59 pm

Al Manahil distributes relief worth Tk16cr amid pandemic

It, so far, distributed around 80,000 relief packets with various food items among the people in need

TBS Report
28 June, 2021, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2021, 09:59 pm
Courtesy. Photo: Collected
Courtesy. Photo: Collected

Al Manahil Welfare Foundation Bangladesh, a nonprofit humanitarian aid and solidarity organisation, extended their helping hands to the marginalised community during the ongoing Covid-19 global pandemic in Bangladesh.

Since the pandemic hit the country in March last year, the organisation took a lead in providing relief materials across the country.

It, so far, distributed around 80,000 relief packets with various food items among the people in need. 

Half of the relief packets were distributed among Rohingya people living in the refugee camps of Cox's Bazar and Bhasan Char Island.

Thus, the organisation spent Tk16 crore to carry this welfare effort.

Under the Foodpack Project 2021 financed by King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, a Saudi based organisation, the relief operations were done with logistic supports by Muslim World League and the International Organization for Relief Welfare and Development.

During the pandemic, the organisation distributed relief materials among people in Dhaka, Chattogram, Gazipur, Sylhet, Feni, Mymensingh, Barishal, Jamalpur, Rangpur, and many other districts of the country. 

