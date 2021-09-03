Airway pressure equipment for hospitals: Bangladesh signs agreement with ITFC

With the ongoing pandemic exposing the inadequacies of our healthcare system, we must now formulate long-term solutions to protect ourselves from any future repercussions of the virus, as well as any other situation that may arise. hoto: Mumit M/TBS

The government has signed an agreement with the Islamic International Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) concerning the provision of Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) and B1-level Positive Airway Pressure (BIPAP) equipment for public hospitals in Bangladesh under Covid-19 restore programme.

The grant agreement of US$50,000 was signed on Friday in Tashkent in Uzbekistan, said a press release of the Economic Relations Division of the Finance Ministry.

Fatima Yasmin, Secretary of Economic Relations Division (ERD) and Hani Salem Sonbol, Chief Executive Officer of International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) signed the agreement on behalf of Bangladesh and ITFC, respectively.

Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah, Secretary of Prime Minister's Office was also present there.

Islamic International Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) is a longstanding development partner of Bangladesh.

They provide finance in different sectors of Bangladesh, especially for petroleum products.