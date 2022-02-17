Advisory committee suggests allowing vaccinated air passengers without test

The National Technical Advisory Committee (NTAC) on Covid-19 has suggested allowing vaccinated passengers traveling from abroad in the country without testing for the coronavirus.

Analysing the situation worldwide, passengers who got vaccinated at least 14 days before arriving in Bangladesh, don't have to take the PCR test, the committee suggested in a meeting on Wednesday night (16 February).

The committee also suggested that unvaccinated passengers must undergo PCR test 72 hours before traveling.

It is no longer mandatory for travelers to undergo PCR test in any country in the world, the NTAC said, adding that the test should not be mandatory but rather be subjected to the specific country's and airline's requirements.

However, Covid-19 vaccination certificate should be made mandatory, it added. Airlines should ensure it, they added.