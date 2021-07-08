Ad-din Hospital again donates to other Covid hospitals  

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 July, 2021, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2021, 09:36 pm

In the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, Ad-din Hospital has extended a mighty helping hand by providing oxygen and other essential medical equipment to many hospitals across the country.

On Thursday the organisation donated 15 high-flow nasal cannulas, 4 BiPAP machines, a number of pulse oximeters, oxygen cylinders, and other equipment to different hospitals. 

Besides this, Ad-din Welfare Centre has been providing oxygen supplies from eight depots in Khulna division for the treatment of Covid-infected patients in various hospitals.   

The organisation has asked to be contacted at 01701 219496 or 01313 085567 for any emergency oxygen supply needs. 

Notably, the organisation has donated a significant quantity of medical equipment to the Jashore 250 bed General Hospital, and the Kustia 250 Bed General Hospital.
 

