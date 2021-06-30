Action if lockdown rules violated: DMP

Police will file case and arrest if someone comes out of home unnecessarily during nationwide strict lockdown from 1-7 July.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam made the disclosure in the press briefing today.

"If anyone comes out unnecessarily, we will interrogate him. If necessary, we will take immediate action with the magistrate. There will be legal trouble for unnecessary movement."

Immediate punishment will be provided to them through mobile courts, said Shafiqul adding that lockdown violators will be sent to court in a case under section 269 of the Penal Code.

The section includes a maximum jail term of six months, a fine and both, the DMP commissioner said.

"If anyone uses vehicles, we will take action under the Motor Vehicles Act," he said adding that "You may hear that DMP will arrest 5,000 people on the first day."

Police will be on tough action this time, warned the DMP boss.

Addressing the citizens, the commissioner said "the stronger we are, the safer you will be".

"We will not allow any type of vehicle to run but we will request people to use rickshaws for emergency reasons."

The kitchen markets will be brought to the side of the road so that people can buy things maintaining distance, further added the commissioner.

Bangladesh will go into a seven-day strict lockdown from 1 July to curb the transmission of dreaded Covid-19.

However, lockdown remains in effect on a "limited scale" from 28-30 June.

Earlier, the National Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19 recommended a 14-day strict shutdown be imposed across the country considering the worsening Covid-19 situation.