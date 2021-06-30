Action if lockdown rules violated: DMP

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report 
30 June, 2021, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2021, 01:43 pm

Related News

Action if lockdown rules violated: DMP

Lockdown violators will be sent to court in a case under section 269 of the Penal Code

TBS Report 
30 June, 2021, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2021, 01:43 pm
Action if lockdown rules violated: DMP

Police will file case and arrest if someone comes out of home unnecessarily during nationwide strict lockdown from 1-7 July.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam made the disclosure in the press briefing today.

"If anyone comes out unnecessarily, we will interrogate him. If necessary, we will take immediate action with the magistrate. There will be legal trouble for unnecessary movement."

Immediate punishment will be provided to them through mobile courts, said Shafiqul adding that lockdown violators will be sent to court in a case under section 269 of the Penal Code.

The section includes a maximum jail term of six months, a fine and both, the DMP commissioner said.

"If anyone uses vehicles, we will take action under the Motor Vehicles Act," he said adding that "You may hear that DMP will arrest 5,000 people on the first day."

Police will be on tough action this time, warned the DMP boss.

Addressing the citizens, the commissioner said "the stronger we are, the safer you will be".

"We will not allow any type of vehicle to run but we will request people to use rickshaws for emergency reasons."

The kitchen markets will be brought to the side of the road so that people can buy things maintaining distance, further added the commissioner.

Bangladesh will go into a seven-day strict lockdown from 1 July to curb the transmission of dreaded Covid-19.

However, lockdown remains in effect on a "limited scale" from 28-30 June.

Earlier, the National Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19 recommended a 14-day strict shutdown be imposed across the country considering the worsening Covid-19 situation.

Top News

DMP Commissioner / lockdown / Strict lockdown

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Animal cruelty allegations against "Puchi Family" and "Puchi Family Original" owner Tapasi Das

Animal cruelty allegations against "Puchi Family" and "Puchi Family Original" owner Tapasi Das

18h | Videos
TBS Today: More than half of the ICU beds in Dhaka's Covid-19 hospitals occupied as infections rise

TBS Today: More than half of the ICU beds in Dhaka's Covid-19 hospitals occupied as infections rise

19h | Videos
TBS Today: Public suffering during lockdown

TBS Today: Public suffering during lockdown

1d | Videos
TBS Today: Transport workers in distress due to lockdown

TBS Today: Transport workers in distress due to lockdown

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Brac Bank | Evaly Online Shopping
Banking

Brac Bank bans transaction with Evaly, 9 merchants using its cards

2
Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday

3
Photo: Collected
Economy

E-commerce: No advance payment for online merchants before product delivery

4
FILE PHOTO: A 3D plastic representation of the Facebook logo is seen in this illustration in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic//File Photo
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi company Kutumbari issues legal notice against Facebook

5
Dhaka costlier than Washington for expats, costliest in S Asia
Bangladesh

Dhaka costlier than Washington for expats, costliest in S Asia

6
Moshtaq Ahmed. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Moshtaq Ahmed: From Bangladesh to Swaziland, establishing one IT business at a time  