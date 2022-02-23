98% of people developed antibodies after second Covid jab: BSMMU study

A scientist holds cells that produce antibodies against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) under a microscope, in a university lab in Athens, Greece, July 8, 2020. Picture taken July 8, 2020/ Reuters

A Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) study has found antibodies in 98% of people who have so far received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccines.

However, the protective effects of the vaccines were found to wear off six months after inoculation but those who had Covid-19 before and were vaccinated after recovering were found to have high levels of antibodies.

Meanwhile, 100% of the vaccine recipients developed antibodies against the deadly virus a month after they were administered the booster dose.

The research report titled "Haematological Parameters and Antibody Titre after Vaccination against SARS-CoV-2" was led by BSMMU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed.

The findings were published in a press briefing in Dhaka on Wednesday.

BSMMU Hematology Department Chairman Prof Dr Md Salahuddin Shah, Pro-VC (Research and Development) Prof Dr Md Zahid Hossain and Pro-VC (Education) Prof Dr AKM Mesharroff Hossain were the co-reachers in the study.

Some 233 recipients of the Covid-19 vaccine had volunteered for the study.

Around half of them were suffering from diabetes, high blood pressure, asthma, and other diseases.

But no difference was observed in the production of antibodies after vaccination in those suffering from these comorbidities.