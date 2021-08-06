93% Covid-19 patients detected with Delta variant in Chattogram: CVASU

Ninety-three percent of Covid-19 patients in Chattogram were infected with the highly contagious delta variant, found a research conducted by the Chittagong Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (CVASU).

CVASU revealed its findings of Covid-19 genome sequencing research on Friday.

Prof Dr Gautambuddha Das, CVASU vice-chancellor and supervisor of the research project said they had collected samples of 30 people including 12 males and 18 females from different upazilas and Chattogram city from 1 to 19 July for the research.

The samples were sent to the Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (BCSIR) for genome sequencing, he said.

Among the 30 patients, the deadly Delta variant was spotted among 28 patients, suggesting a percentage of 93, the results of genome sequencing stated.

Among the patients, 14 were residents of Chattogram city while 14 others were from different upazilas, said Prof Dr Gautambuddha.

The test results have been submitted to the Global Initiative on Sharing all Influenza Data (GISAID).

Earlier on Thursday, a study of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) suggested delta variant accounts for 98% of all sequenced Covid-19 infections in the country.

The variant, also known as B.1.617.2, has spread fast in the country, wreaking havoc across Bangladesh as it has done across the world.

Earlier, the Alpha or the UK variant was dominant in December 2020 and Beta or the South African variant extracted the most toll in March 2021.

According to the first-month findings of the BSMMU Covid-19 genome sequencing research, the mortality rate is higher among patients with comorbidities, i.e. diabetes, cancer, respiratory and lung diseases.

Moreover, patients aged 60+ are more likely to fall victim to the deadly virus if they happen to contract the virus for the second time.

With a new wave of Covid-19 infections fueled by the Delta variant striking countries worldwide, disease experts are scrambling to learn whether the latest version of coronavirus is making people - mainly the unvaccinated - sicker than before.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned that Delta, first identified in India and now dominant worldwide, is "likely more severe" than earlier versions of the virus, according to an internal report made public on Friday.