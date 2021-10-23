9 more die from Covid in a day

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 October, 2021, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2021, 05:05 pm

9 more die from Covid in a day

In the past 24 hours, 278 more people tested positive for the virus

TBS Report
23 October, 2021, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2021, 05:05 pm
9 more die from Covid in a day

Bangladesh reported nine more deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Saturday. 

Besides, 278 more people tested positive for the virus during the same period. 

The current positivity rate stands at 1.85% as the health officials tested 15,042 samples across the country. 

Bangladesh reported four deahts and 232 cases on Friday. 

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 27,814 and the case tally climbed to 15,67,417 in the country.

Among the deaths reported today, two each died in Dhaka, Rajshahi, and Khulna divisions, and one each died in Sylhet, Rangpur and Mymensingh divisions. 

Also, 294 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.67% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,814 of the total deceased across the country were men and 10,000 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.

