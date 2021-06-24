9 more die with Covid-19 symptoms in Satkhira

Nine more people have died with Covid-19 symptoms in the last 24 hours in Satkhira.

"Among them, Eight have died in Satkhira Medical College Hospital and one in a private hospital, "said Dr Joyonto Kumar Sarkar, medical officer at Satkhira Civil Surgeon office.

With this, the death toll due to Covid-19 symptoms has risen to 298 while 63 people have died of Covid-19.

Besides, 282 samples were tested in the last 24 hours out of which 122 results came positive.