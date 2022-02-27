9 Covid deaths, 864 cases reported in 24hrs

Bangladesh reported nine more deaths from Covid-19 and 864 new cases in the last 24 hours till 8am Sunday.

The positivity rate dropped to 4.01% during the same period as 21,543 samples were tested across the country.

Bangladesh registered eight deaths and 759 cases the day before.

The latest figures took the country's death toll to 29,033 and the case tally to 19,42,680.

Of the deceased reported today, five were reported in Dhaka, three in Rajshahi and one was reported in Khulna division.

Also, 6,264 Covid patients were cured during the 24-hour period with the recovery rate recorded at 93%.

Bangladesh reported its first Covid case on 8 March 2020 and the maiden death on 18 March the same year.