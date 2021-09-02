88 more die of Covid-19 in 24 hours

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

88 more die of Covid-19 in 24 hours

Bangladesh reported 88 more deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till Thursday 8am. 

Amid a steady decline in daily deaths, the country today reported less than 100 deaths for the sixth consecutive day. 

Also, the positivity rate hovers at 10% for the last two days as health officials tested 33,025 samples across the country. 

In the preceding 24 hours, 3,406 more people tested positive for the virus.

However, a slight growth was experienced in both the numbers of daily cases and deaths today as the health officials logged 3,062 new infections and 79 casualties a day ago. 

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 26,362 and the case tally increased to 15,07,116 in the country.

 

Covid -19 in Bangladesh

