Omicron now dominant variant in Bangladesh: BSMMU

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 February, 2022, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 10 February, 2022, 01:24 pm

82% of the Covid-19 cases in Bangladesh are of the Omicron variant, while 18% of the cases have been found to be the Delta variant, BSMMU said

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 is currently dominant in the country while the Delta variant accounts for 18% of the coronavirus infection cases in the country, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) said. 

82% of the Covid-19 cases in Bangladesh are of the Omicron variant, while 18% of the cases have been found to be the Delta variant, BSMMU said on Thursday (10 February).

BSMMU announced the information based on genome sequencing results of Covid-19 samples gathered between 9 January and 9 February. 

The genome sequencing was run of 937 samples. The sample included individuals aged 9 months to 90 years.

Amid the sample population, 51% were females and 49% were males. 

"From 9 January to 9 February this year, out of the total admitted patients and outpatients, we got 82% Omicron variant and 18% Delta variant. At this time sub-variants of Omicron BA.1, BA.1.1, BA.2 have been also observed. According to the World Health Organization, BA2 is more contagious of the variants," BSMMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed said. 

Last month, BSMMU said that not Omicron, rather Delta was still the dominant strain among hospitalised patients in the country. 

In the one month until 8 January, a research team of BSMMU conducted genome sequencing of 96 patients' samples and found only 20% of them had caught Omicron. Besides, none of those contracting the new variant required hospitalisation.

On other hand, the remaining 80% of patients were infected with the Delta strain and were admitted to hospitals. Even those vaccinated were found to have contracted the new variant, said last month's sequencing report.

BSMMU researchers had warned that the number of patients infected with the Omicron variant might multiply towards the end of January.

 

