86 more die from Covid as positivity rate drops further

Continuing a steady decline in the number of daily Covid-19 deaths, 86 more people died of the virus in the last 24 hours till Tuesday 8am.

Also, the positivity rate came down to 11.95% during the same period, which is the lowest in around three months.

Meanwhile, another 3,357 people tested positive for the virus, maintaing a downward trend in infections as well.

Bangladesh reported 94 deaths from Covid-19 and 3,724 cases in the previous day.

So far 26,195 deaths and 15,00,618 cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the country since the outbreak in last year.

Among the deaths reported today, 22 died in Dhaka division, 19 in Chattogram, 15 in Khulna, 12 in Rajshahi, nine in Sylhet, five in Rangpur, and two each died in Barishal and Mymensingh divisions.

Also, 4,102 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 95.03% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 16,987 of the total deceased across the country were men and 9,208 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.