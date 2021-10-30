8 more die of Covid in 24hrs

Bangladesh reported eight more deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Saturday.

Besides, 166 people tested positive for the virus during the same period, which is the lowest since 13 April last year.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate stands at 1.25%, lowest since 30 March last year, as the health officials tested 13,240 samples across the country.

Bangladesh reported seven deaths and 305 infections in the previsous day.

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 27,862 and the case tally increased to 15,69,328 in the country.

Among the deaths reported today, four died in Dhaka division, two in Chattogram, and one each died in Khulna and Sylhet divisions.

Also, 181 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.69% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,840 of the total deceased across the country were men and 10,022 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.