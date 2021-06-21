8 more die of Covid-19, infection crosses 38pc in Rangpur

Eight more people died of Covid-19 while the infection rate rapidly crossed the 38 percent mark on Sunday in the division amid a declining recovery rate further deteriorating the situation.

Health officials said the eight new deaths were reported from Rangpur, Kurigram, Thakurgaon and Dinajpur districts raising the Covid-19 related fatalities to 461 in the division where the infection rate continues rising.

"Some 151 patients died from 10 April to 20 June, the highest number of deaths in over 10 weeks since the outbreak of the pandemic in the division," Focal Person of the Covid-19 and Assistant Director (Health) for Rangpur division Dr. ZA Siddiqui said.

The district-wise break up of the 461 fatalities stands at 106 in Rangpur, 168 in Dinajpur, 60 in Thakurgaon, 38 in Nilphamari, 27 in Kurigram, 20 in Panchagarh, 23 in Gaibandha and 19 in Lalmonirhat districts.

"The average casualty rate currently is 2.09 percent in the division," Dr Siddiqui added.

Meanwhile, the number of Covid-19 cases quickly climbed to 22,095 as 257 more positive cases were reported after testing 660 samples with the infection rate of 38.94 percent on Sunday in the division.

Earlier, the daily infection rates were 35.20 percent on Saturday, 29.12 percent on Friday, 33.60 percent on Thursday, 31.68 percent on Wednesday, 30.18 percent on Tuesday and 30.77 percent on Monday last in the division.

"The district-wise break up of total 22,095 patients stands at 5,409 in Rangpur, 896 in Panchagarh, 1,680 in Nilphamari, 1,289 in Lalmonirhat, 1,463 in Kurigram, 2,410 in Thakurgaon, 7,066 in Dinajpur and 1,882 in Gaibandha of the division," Dr Siddiqui said.

Since the beginning, a total of 1,44,233 collected samples were tested till Sunday, and of them, 22,0295 were found Covid-19 positive with an average infection rate of 15.32 percent.

Talking to BSS, Acting Divisional Director (Health) Dr Abu Md Zakirul Islam said the number of healed Covid-19 patients rose to 18,838 with recovery of 93 more patients on Sunday in the division where the average recovery rate dropped to 85.26 percent.

"The average recovery rate of Covid-19 infected patients was 97.55 percent more than three months ago on March 9 last in the division where it dropped by 12.29 percent to 85.26 percent during the period," Dr Islam said.

The 18,838 recovered patients included 4,885 of Rangpur, 822 of Panchagarh, 1,567 of Nilphamari, 1,090 of Lalmonirhat, 1,181 of Kurigram, 1,660 of Thakurgaon, 5,849 of Dinajpur and 1,784 of Gaibandha districts in the division, he said.

Among the 22,095 infected patients, 164 are undergoing treatments at isolation units, including 23 critical patients at ICU beds and seven at High Dependency Unit beds, after recovery of 18,838 patients and 461 deaths while 2,729 are remaining in home isolation.

Meanwhile, the number of citizens who got the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine rose to 5,97,974 as 287 more were vaccinated with the first dose of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine in Rangpur division on Sunday.

"At the same time, the number of second dose recipient citizens rose to 3,88,072 with inoculation of 56 more citizens with the second dose of the jab on Sunday in the division," Dr Islam added.