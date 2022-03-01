8 die of Covid; positivity rate drops to 3.35% in 24hrs

Bangladesh reported eight more deaths from Covid-19 and 799 cases in the last 24 hours till 8am Tuesday.

The positivity rate dropped to 3.35% during the same period as 23,817 samples were tested across the country.

Bangladesh registered four deaths and 897 cases the day before.

The latest figures took the country's death toll to 29,045 and the case tally to 19,44,376.

Of the deceased reported today, three were reported in Chattogram, two in Rajshahi, and one each was reported in Dhaka, Khulna and Mymensingh divisions.

Also, 7,460 Covid patients were cured during the 24-hour period with the recovery rate recorded at 93.71%.

Bangladesh reported its first Covid case on 8 March 2020 and the maiden death on 18 March the same year.