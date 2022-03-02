8 die of Covid; positivity rate drops to 3.22% in a day

Bangladesh reported eight deaths from Covid-19 and 732 cases in the last 24 hours till 8am Wednesday.

The positivity rate dropped to 3.22% during the same period as 22,716 samples were tested across the country.

Bangladesh registered eight deaths and 799 cases the day before.

The latest figures took the country's death toll to 29,053 and the case tally to 19,45,108.

Of the deceased reported today, three were reported in Dhaka, one in Rajshahi and two each was reported in Barishal and Rangpur divisions.

Also, 4,824 Covid patients were cured during the 24-hour period with the recovery rate recorded at 93.37%.

Bangladesh reported its first Covid case on 8 March 2020 and the maiden death on 18 March the same year.