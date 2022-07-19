8 Covid deaths, 879 cases reported in 24 hours

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 July, 2022, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 19 July, 2022, 05:51 pm

Illustration: Collected
Illustration: Collected

Bangladesh registered eight deaths and 879 cases from Covid in the last 24 hours till 8am Tuesday.

The positivity rate was recorded at 9.66% during the same period after testing 9,099 samples across the country.

Among the eight divisions, Dhaka logged the highest number of cases with 501 patients.

So far 29,249 people have died and 19,98,291 tested positive for the virus in Bangladesh since 2020. 

Meanwhile, 1,693 Covid patients were cured in the last 24 hours taking the recovery rate to 96.51%.
 

