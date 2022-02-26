8 Covid deaths, 759 Cases reported in 24hrs

Bangladesh reported eight deaths from Covid-19 and 759 new cases in the last 24 hours till 8am Saturday.

The positivity rate dropped to 4.15% during the same period as 18,305 samples were tested across the country.

Bangladesh registered 11 deaths and 1,406 cases the day before.

The latest figures took the country's death toll to 29,024 and the case tally to 19,41,816.

Of the deceased reported today, three were reported in Chattogram, two each in Dhaka and Rangpur, and one death was reported in Khulna division.

Also, 7,343 Covid patients were cured during the 24-hour period with the recovery rate recorded at 92.72%.

Bangladesh reported its first Covid case on 8 March 2020 and the maiden death on 18 March the same year.