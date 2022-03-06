8 Covid deaths, 529 cases reported in 24hrs

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 March, 2022, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2022, 04:09 pm

Photo collected from Guardian
Photo collected from Guardian

Bangladesh reported eight deaths from Covid-19 and 529 cases in the last 24 hours till 8am Sunday.

The positivity rate was recorded at 2.63% during the same period as 20,132 samples were tested across the country. 

Bangladesh registered 13 deaths and 368 cases the day before.

The latest figures took the country's death toll to 29,085 and the case tally to 19,47,266. 

Also, 3,340 Covid patients were cured during the 24-hour period with the recovery rate recorded at 94.66%.

Bangladesh reported its first Covid case on 8 March 2020 and the maiden death on 18 March the same year.  

